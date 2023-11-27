Harrisburg, Pennsylvania is the No. 1 place to retire in America, recent study shows

When Americans think about where to retire, more likely than not they're thinking about Florida.

According to a recent U.S. News and World Report ranking, the state of Pennsylvania dominates the list of best place to retire in the U.S. Seven out of the top 10 places were all in the Northeastern state. Florida only has one city in the top 10.

The report evaluated 150 of the most populated metropolitan areas in the U.S., including Puerto Rico, across six categories:

Affordability index Happiness index Healthcare quality index Retiree taxes index Desirability index Job market index

U.S. News collected responses from 3,500 people 45 and older nationwide.