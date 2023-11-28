Asia markets largely rebound from Monday; oil eases slightly on Israel-Hamas truce extension

Hong Kong Spreephoto.de | Moment | Getty Images

Asia-Pacific markets are set to rebound slightly after the region saw all its major indexes end the day in negative territory on Monday. Earlier on Tuesday, oil prices eased somewhat lower after Qatar said the truce between Israel and Hamas has been extended by a further two days. The Brent futures contract for January fell 50 cents, or 0.62%, to trade at $80.08 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude futures reversed earlier losses to post a 0.4% gain and trade at at $75.16 a barrel.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 opened up 0.81%, ahead of its October inflation readings on Wednesday. Japan's markets started the day close to the flatline, with the Nikkei 225 marginally up and the Topix just slightly below the no change mark. South Korea's Kospi was up 0.42%, while the small-cap Kosdaq saw a larger gain of 0.53%. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index looks set to extend its losses from Monday, with HSI futures at 17,517 compared to the index's close of 17,525.06.



