Black Friday weekend shopping turnout soars to a record, as consumers seek bargains

Shoppers browse for dresses during the Black Friday sale at the Vivo Activewear women's clothing store in downtown Nairobi, Kenya November 24, 2023.

Shoppers kicked off the holiday season with a bang, as a record 200.4 million people hit stores and searched websites for gifts from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, according to a survey by the National Retail Federation.

The turnout marks an all-time high since the major trade group and Prosper Insights & Analytics began tracking total in-store and online traffic in 2017. It topped last year's figure of 196.7 million shoppers and the NRF's forecast for about 182 million people during the five-day weekend.

The number of people shopping online rose to 134.2 million this year, up from 130.2 million a year ago, the NRF survey found. Consumers who shopped at stores fell slightly, from 122.7 million people in 2022 to 121.4 million people this year.

The major trade group did not estimate total spending, but said shoppers shelled out an average of $321.41 on holiday-related purchases over the weekend. That's roughly in line with the $325.44 average last year. The number is not adjusted for inflation.

On a call with reporters, NRF CEO Matt Shay said the large turnout "speaks to the way consumers are feeling, but also the deals that were out there." He said other factors including the weather worked in retailers' favor. Cooler temperatures, which many parts of the country had this weekend, can help motivate shoppers to spring for seasonal items like jackets, sweaters and boots.