Jim Cramer rebuts the bear cases against the 'Magnificent Seven' tech stocks

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday reaffirmed his belief in owning the "Magnificent Seven," arguing against bear cases for the mega-cap stocks.

But he conceded that it may be difficult for some individual investors to own the Magnificent Seven — Apple , Amazon , Alphabet , Nvidia, Meta , Microsoft and Tesla — because the shares are expensive.

"I wish I could get these companies to split their shares in favor of you, the home gamer," Cramer said. "And I wish that the bearish analysts didn't try to justify themselves every single day, and the media could just occasionally write something positive to go with the myriad negatives that they constantly harp on."

Wall Street may be concerned that the Amazon Web Services division is not growing as fast as it once did. But Cramer argued the company doesn't seem to be worried about this slowdown, especially since it just announced a new collaboration related to software and generative artificial intelligence with Nvidia. The semiconductor giant has faced criticism that its products are too expensive, and may be losing customers to cheaper competitors. However, Cramer called Nvidia a "benign monopolist," with its product reigning supreme in the industry.

Cramer also said investors are pinpointing too many negatives for companies like Alphabet and Apple. To Cramer, the Google parent had a positive quarter and was overly punished by the market after its recent cloud business earnings miss. He said the stock could recover quickly if its cloud business picks back up. And Apple's slowing iPhone sales don't negate its continually loyal customer base, he continued.

Some are wary of Meta due to losses related to CEO Mark Zuckerberg's expensive bet on its digital reality sector — the metaverse — which has been losing money since its inception, Cramer said. But he pointed to Zuckerberg's ability to successfully adapt his business, such as pivoting from desktop to mobile and Facebook to Instagram, as well as turning Instagram Reels into a viable TikTok competitor.

According to Cramer, investors shouldn't be concerned that Microsoft's stock has soared too quickly, praising its artificial intelligence product and saying, "There are no speeding tickets in this racket."

Tesla said sales were hurt by high interest rates on new car loans when it reported earnings, but now that long rates have pulled back, Cramer said, that issue is less of a concern.

"Despite these rebuttals, I think their success in 2023 made each of these stocks into their own worst enemy," Cramer said.