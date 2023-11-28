Uber to offer service in London's famous black cabs

London's famous black cabs will soon be available to ride through Uber , the ride-sharing company announced Tuesday.

London's taxi drivers will be able to sign up for trip referrals through Uber starting Wednesday, and the service will go into effect in 2024.

The news follows Uber's expansions into taxi offerings in Paris, Los Angeles and other major cities. Last year, Uber reached a deal to list New York City taxis on its app and also partnered with Italy's largest taxi dispatch company to expand its offerings in the country.

More recently, in May, Uber partnered with Waymo to bring autonomous ride-hailing services to Phoenix, Arizona.

Uber said the London service will be offered through a Black Cab option on its app and pricing will be determined based on taxi meter time and distance estimates.

Hackney carriages, also known as black cabs, are London's famously recognizable small black taxis. Taxi drivers in the city are required to pass the Knowledge, a test of London's road network.



Don't miss these stories from CNBC PRO: