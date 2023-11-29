Elliott takes $1 billion stake in Phillips 66, plans to seek two board seats, sources say

Elliott Management has taken a $1 billion stake in Phillips 66 and plans to seek as many as two board seats, sources told CNBC's David Faber.

Phillips 66 stock rose 4.6% in early trading on Wednesday. The crude refining company has a market cap of about $52 billion.

Elliott's push for the board seats comes as Phillips has underperformed its competitors Marathon Petroleum and Valero with a higher operating expense per barrel.

The activist investor does not appear interested in going after Phillips new CEO Mark Lashier.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.