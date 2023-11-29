European stocks head for mixed open, struggling to build positive momentum

European stocks are heading for a mixed open Wednesday as regional markets struggle to build positive momentum and assess comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve board members.

On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he was growing more confident that policy was in a place now to bring inflation back under control. However, he maintained that inflation was still too high. Waller also said the Fed might start lowering rates if inflation continues to ease over the next three to five months.

U.S. stock futures ticked up on Tuesday night, as investors held out hope that the Federal Reserve is done raising benchmark interest rates. Asia-Pacific markets largely fell overnight, led by losses in Hong Kong.