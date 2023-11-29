This is the right way for workaholics to send emails during the holidays, expert says: 'It such a simple thing'

There are two types of people who work during the holidays even if they don't have to, says Brandon Smith, a career coach and therapist known as The Workplace Therapist.

"One just has a natural, competitive drive," he says. "It's a way to prove their self-worth. The second might have a hard time setting boundaries and telling people 'no.' They don't want to let anyone down. Both are unhealthy."

Whether you're the former or the latter, you have to accept that your co-workers might have different priorities than you, especially during the holidays.

Fortunately, there are ways to get through this period while valuing other peoples' time and your own.