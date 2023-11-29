House Republicans believe there are enough votes to expel Rep. George Santos this week

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is seen in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Multiple House Republicans said Wednesday they believe there is now enough support by GOP lawmakers to boot Rep. George Santos from Congress later this week.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Wednesday said the vote on that resolution will be held Friday.

Johnson said he has "reservations" about the vote to remove Santos. But, he added, "We're going to allow people to vote their conscience."

After a GOP conference meeting, Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y. said, "I think there'll be 120, 150 Republican votes" for the resolution, NBC News reported.

That many Republicans, added to what is expected to be overwhelming Democratic support, would easily surpass the two-thirds supermajority vote required to remove Santos from the 435-seat House.

Another New York Republican, Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, said he believes this will be Santos' last week in Congress.

D'Esposito, backed by other Republicans, on Tuesday night advanced the latest expulsion resolution as privileged, starting a countdown clock that requires a vote this week.

He and LaLota led prior failed attempts to oust Santos, who is facing pending federal criminal fraud charges in New York.

Only five members of Congress have been expelled in U.S. history. Three of those members were ousted for supporting the Confederacy during the Civil War, and the other two were first convicted of federal crimes.