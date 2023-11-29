Bob Iger says 'The Marvels' had little 'supervision' and Disney has made too many sequels

NYT Columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin and C.E.O. of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger speak during the New York Times annual DealBook summit on November 29, 2023 in New York City.

One year after returning to the helm of Disney , Bob Iger said Wednesday his top priority at the company is revitalizing its film studio after a string of box office disappointments including "The Marvels" and "Wish."

Iger admitted to a number of causes for Disney's recent fall from theatrical grace, noting that during Covid lockdowns the company conditioned audiences to expect its films on streaming.

"The experience of accessing [the films] and watching them in the home is better than it ever was," he told Andrew Ross Sorkin at The New York Times' DealBook Summit. "And [it's] a bargain when you think about it. Streaming Disney+ you can get for $7 a month. That's a lot cheaper than taking your whole family to a film. So, I think the bar is now raised in terms of quality about what gets people out of their homes, into movie theaters."

Quality has been an issue for Disney since it launched its streaming service in late 2019. In increasing its output to feed Disney+, Iger said the company "diluted" its quality, particularly when it came to its Marvel Cinematic Universe features. He said pandemic-related restrictions made it difficult for executives to oversee its increased number of film and television productions.

"'The Marvels' was shot during Covid," he explained. "There wasn't as much supervision on the set, so to speak, where we have executives [that are] really looking over what's being done day after day after day."

Iger stepped down as CEO in early 2020, handing the reins to Bob Chapek, but he stayed on as executive chairman to oversee creative output through the end of 2021. Iger returned as CEO a year ago as the board fired Chapek.