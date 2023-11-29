Mark Cuban says 'no plans' to run for president in 2024 on heels of Dallas Mavericks deal

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban reacts during a timeout in the game against the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center on March 22, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.

Mark Cuban, fresh off the news that he is selling a majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks to the mega-Republican donor Adelson family, reiterated Wednesday that he has 'no plans' to run for president in 2024.

"No plans to run," Cuban said in an email to NBC News.

Cuban in July had said that his family "would disown me" if he launched a campaign for the White House.

But at the same time, he had also praised efforts by the group No Labels to create a bipartisan ticket for the presidency next year.

The billionaire businessman made headlines Tuesday when he said on a podcast that the next season of the ABC television show "Shark Tank" would be the last time he regularly appears on the program as one of its "sharks."