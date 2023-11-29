South Korea markets will offer the highest earnings growth next year, Goldman Sachs says

South Korean stocks have so far emerged as an undervalued and underloved part of Asia-Pacific equity markets but that is exactly what could make them attractive to investors next year, according to Goldman Sachs.

Goldman even argued that South Korea markets offer the highest potential earnings growth in 2024 in the Asia-Pacific region as its semiconductor sector recovers from steep profit declines. The investment firm remains overweight on South Korean stocks.

"We forecast EPS growth to rebound to 54% in 2024 and to grow 20% further in 2025," Goldman said with regards to Korea's Kospi benchmark index.

South Korea is Asia's fourth largest economy but its markets are often considered undervalued by analysts, leading to what is sometimes referred to as the "Korea discount."

The Kospi as a whole has a price-to-book ratio of 0.92 and its price-to-earnings ratio is at 18.93. A price-to-book ratio measures whether a company's share price is undervalued, with a number below 1 indicating the stock may be below fair value.