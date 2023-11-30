Hong Kong set to rebound after hitting a one-month low, Asia markets fall across the board

A Chinese flag flutters on top of the Great Hall of the People ahead of the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum (BRF), to mark 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, in Beijing, China October 18, 2023. Edgar Su | Reuters

Asia-Pacific markets fell across the board on Thursday ahead of key economic data from the region. China will release its November purchasing managers' index reading later in the day, while Japan saw its October retail sales climb lower than expected at 4.2% year-on-year. South Korea's industrial output numbers surprised the market, registering a 3.5% fall compared to expectations of a 0.5% rise from economists polled by Reuters. The country will also see its central bank announce its rate decision today.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 inched down marginally. Japan's Nikkei 225 slid 0.25% and extended its three-day losing streak, with the Topix also down by 0.14%. South Korea's Kospi also fell 0.29%, while the small-cap Kosdaq was marginally above the flatline. Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 17,108, pointing to a rebound after the HSI hit a one month low on Monday and closed at 16,993.44.



