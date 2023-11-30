Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: 'I'm not a buyer' of NIO

Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Iron Mountain's year-to-date stock performance.

Iron Mountain: "Even with a 4% yield, I still recommend that stock. And I've been behind that one for ages."

Q2's year-to-date stock performance.

Q2: "Virtual banking. I like the idea. The stock has moved too much, too high for me."

Uranium Energy Corp's year-to-date stock performance.

Uranium Energy Corp: "I think that UEC is a winner."

Pfizer's year-to-date stock performance.

Pfizer: "I am calling the bottom in Pfizer right now...I'm saying [don't buy, don't buy], but I am calling the bottom."

American Airlines' year-to-date stock performance.

American Airlines: "The stock is so low...I do prefer Delta."

NIO's year-to-date stock performance.

NIO: "I'm not a buyer."

Cava's year-to-date stock performance.

Cava: "I share with you the excitement for Cava. I think it's a very good situation. I want to see what the sellers do to it."

NextEra Energy Partners' year-to-date stock performance.

NextEra Energy Partners: "That one worries me... let's hold off on that one."

