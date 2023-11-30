Cramer's Lightning Round: 'I'm not a buyer' of NIO

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Iron Mountain's year-to-date stock performance.

Iron Mountain : "Even with a 4% yield, I still recommend that stock. And I've been behind that one for ages."

Q2 : "Virtual banking. I like the idea. The stock has moved too much, too high for me."

Uranium Energy Corp : "I think that UEC is a winner."

Pfizer : "I am calling the bottom in Pfizer right now...I'm saying [don't buy, don't buy], but I am calling the bottom."

American Airlines : "The stock is so low...I do prefer Delta."

NIO : "I'm not a buyer."

Cava : "I share with you the excitement for Cava. I think it's a very good situation. I want to see what the sellers do to it."

NextEra Energy Partners : "That one worries me... let's hold off on that one."