How a tax break of up to $3,200 can help heat your home more efficiently this winter

How the tax break works

The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law in August 2022, extended and enhanced a prior tax credit available for home efficiency upgrades. The tax credit is worth 30% of the cost of qualifying projects. There's a dollar cap: Taxpayers may qualify for up to $3,200 a year, in aggregate. But their ability to do so depends on how many and which projects they undertake. Certain upgrades carry distinct caps. For example, homeowners can get up to $500 a year for installing efficient exterior doors, $600 for exterior windows and skylights, plus $1,200 for insulation and air-sealing materials or systems. They can also get up to $150 for a home energy audit. The combined tax break for these projects is capped at $1,200 a year. Replacing single-pane windows with double-pane Energy Star-rated windows, for example, "is like plugging actual holes in your house," said energy and climate policy expert Kara Saul-Rinaldi, president and CEO of AnnDyl Policy Group.

The Environmental Protection Agency estimates homeowners can save 15% on heating and cooling costs, on average, by air sealing their homes and adding insulation in attics, floors over crawl spaces and basement rim joists. Some projects carry a separate, $2,000 annual cap. They include: installing electric or natural gas heat pump water heaters, electric or natural gas heat pumps and biomass stoves and biomass boilers. Altogether, taxpayers can get a maximum overall credit of $3,200 a year, if they combine projects worth up to $1,200 and $2,000. The IRS published a fact sheet that gives examples of the overall tax break consumers can expect for specific upgrades. The Energy Efficient Home Improvement credit is available through 2032. Homeowners can claim the maximum annual credit each year that they make eligible improvements, and there's no lifetime dollar limit. "People can look forward and plan," Saul-Rinaldi said. "They may know they need insulation over their kid's room, or need to upgrade their windows, or want to transition to cleaner fuel, but they can't do it all today or this year."

There are some caveats to claiming the credit