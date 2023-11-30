New billionaires getting rich via inheritance rather than entrepreneurship in 'great wealth transfer'

Super yacht moored at South Dock, at the heart of Canary Wharf financial district on 7th February 2023 in London, United Kingdom.

A new wave of billionaires acquired more wealth through inheritance than entrepreneurship during the last year as a "great wealth transfer" picks up steam, a new report by UBS found.

"After the surge in entrepreneurial activity witnessed over the past few decades, many business founders are now ageing and passing their wealth to the next generation," the Billionaire Ambitions Report 2023, which was published Thursday, said.

Fifty-three heirs received a total of $150.8 billion, which is higher than the $140.7 billion brought in by 84 new self-made billionaires, the report shows. This is the first time this has been the case since the report was first published in 2015.

And this is only the beginning. In the next 20 to 30 years, wealth worth around $5.2 trillion is expected to be passed from one generation to another.

"The great wealth transfer is gaining significant momentum," Benjamin Cavalli, head of UBS global wealth management strategic clients, told reporters in a briefing on Wednesday.

Overall billionaire wealth is recovering, with the number of billionaires being up by 7% in the 12 months to early April of 2023, the UBS analysis showed. Some 2,544 people were billionaires at the end of this period. Billionaire wealth rose by 9% in this time and ended at around $12 trillion in nominal terms.