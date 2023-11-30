The No. 1 thing to avoid in a job interview, according to a former Google recruiter: It's 'a massive red flag’

Job interviews tend to follow pretty standard formats: You'll come in, you'll do some small talk, then your interviewer will likely dive into telling you about the role and asking you about your background. Make sure you're on time, respectful and ready to answer those questions. Some interviewers will also leave 10 to 15 minutes at the end of an interview for you to ask questions. This opportunity is critical not just for you to get a sense of the company culture but also as a way to further prove your value as an employee. Some interviewees show up "having done very little homework," says Nolan Church, who's worked in recruitment at both DoorDash and Google and who's now the CEO of talent marketplace Continuum. They won't know about the company, the role or the interviewers they're speaking with. "It's just a massive red flag to me," he says. Here's why it's critical to show you've prepared and how to do it.

Avoid too many 'very surface-level questions'

For Church, there's one tell-tale sign that an interviewee hasn't done their research about the job and company before going into the interview: When interviewers open the floor, they ask "very surface-level questions," he says. Questions like "what's the hardest part about this job?" are pretty generic, he says, and can be asked in any interview scenario, regardless of company. While it's important to ask them if they help give you a sense of the role, you don't want them to be the only ones you pose. They show a "lack of preparedness" that ultimately "doesn't show that you're actually interested in the opportunity," he says. For all the recruiter knows, you might never have looked in depth into what this company is doing.

Ask, 'what's been the comparison between the roles?'