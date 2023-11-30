Stock trading platform Robinhood to launch in UK after two failed attempts

A woman's silhouette holds a smartphone with the Robinhood Markets logo in the background. Rafael Henrique | Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Online investments app Robinhood said Thursday that it's set to launch its platform in the U.K. in early 2024, marking the company's third attempt at cracking international expansion. Features include the ability to choose from 6,000 U.S. stocks and 24-hour trading five days a week. Robinhood currently offers 24-hour trading in the U.S., allowing trades to happen outside 9:30 a.m. ET and after 4 p.m. ET. Robinhood won't offer U.K. stocks to begin with but will look to add them as it brings more products into the platform. The U.K. version won't include options and other derivatives at launch, either. Jordan Sinclair, Robinhood's U.K. chief, said he expects 24-hour trading to be popular, as it will let users trade on market-moving news. "You wake up in the morning, you read the news headlines, and then you have to wait," Sinclair said. "Customers actually can make a trade and choose their investment strategy and actually act on that market news."

Robinhood has already tried to launch in the U.K. twice. A waiting list it rolled out in 2019 saw over 300,000 people sign up, but the company pulled the plug on its U.K. expansion plans, citing soaring demand at home during the Covid pandemic as interest in retail investing climbed dramatically. Then, last year, it sought to acquire British crypto-trading app Ziglu. That deal faltered, however, and Robinhood was forced to write off the value of its investment, with the company reporting a $12 million impairment charge on the failed transaction. Brits will be able to join a waitlist starting Thursday and will be notified when they can sign up for early access at a later point in time. In a bid to get more traction fast, Robinhood is also asking users to share a unique referral link with friends and family to move them up the queue. "My aspiration is to be one of the largest employers in England, nothing would make me happier," Tenev said. "And, you know, there's a lot of great talent. So this, this could be a centre of excellence for Robinhood." Dan Moczulski, U.K. managing director of EToro, a rival stock trading platform, said the arrival of more competition in the retail trading market marks "an exciting time for the industry." "More competition will always be a good thing for investors," Moczulski told CNBC. "As one of the leading trading and investing platforms in the UK, it also keeps us on our toes and pushes us to continue innovating and broadening our product range for our users."

Not scared of 'deja vu'

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said he doesn't fear "déjà vu" with the firm's third attempt to launch in the U.K. "We've made sure we taken care of all of the details, the platform is much more robust," Tenev told CNBC in an interview. "So I don't think that it'll be déjà vu. I think that we're very confident we'll be able to serve the customers here tightly."