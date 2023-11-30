X CEO Linda Yaccarino addresses Musk's 'go f--- yourself' comment to advertisers

X CEO Linda Yaccarino addressed the explicit comments Elon Musk hurled at advertisers during what she called a "wide ranging" and "candid" interview with CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin at the 2023 DealBook Summit in New York on Wednesday.

"If somebody's going to try to blackmail me with advertising? Blackmail me with money? Go f--- yourself. Go. F---. Yourself. Is that clear?" X owner and CTO Musk said during the interview.

Yaccarino described Musk's comments as an "explicit point of view about our position."

"We're a platform that allows people to make their own decisions," Yaccarino wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, late Wednesday night. "And here's my perspective when it comes to advertising: X is standing at a unique and amazing intersection of Free Speech and Main Street — and the X community is powerful and is here to welcome you. To our partners who believe in our meaningful work -- Thank You."