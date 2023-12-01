Analysts love this under-the-radar British banking stock — and Jefferies says it's set to double

Shares of OneSavings Bank , a U.K. lender focusing on landlords, are set to see its share price double from current levels, according to analysts at Jefferies. OSB Group, which traces its roots to the south of England in 1898, primarily operates in the professional buy-to-rent property market in the U.K. The lender's stock has already risen by 30% over the past month after it revealed a rapidly growing loan book. Demand for rental housing has risen over the past two years, ahead of an expected downturn in the U.K. economy, benefiting OSB — which owns the more widely known Kent Reliance brand — and its clients. Jefferies lifted its share price target for the bank to 780 pence from 715 pence after highlighting its stronger-than-expected loan growth and stable profit margins in the third quarter. U.K. shares are generally priced in pence, with 100 pence equal to one British pound ($1.27). The investment bank believes the market is undervaluing OSB's stock due to the negative perception surrounding the U.K. economy and stock market. OSB-GB YTD line "OSB has raised its guidance on net loan book growth for the year from 7% to 9%, having hit the former target in Q3," Jefferies analysts led by Julian Roberts said in a note to clients on Nov. 2 after the bank revealed its third-quarter results. Other analysts also weighed in positively on OSB's prospects. Analysts at Numis Securities, which was acquired by Deutsche Bank earlier this year, also modestly increased their profit forecasts for OSB in a recent note while arguing that the lender's shares remain deeply undervalued. "We believe that there is a substantial disconnect between what the market is expecting from a macro-economic perspective and what is being discounted in the OSB valuation," said Numis analysts led by James Hamilton in a note to clients on Nov. 2. They expect the stock to rise by 52% over the next 12 months to 574p and generate an 11.5% dividend yield in 2024 based on current prices. "Even if there is no re-rating for OSB we believe it will continue to deliver a significant economic profit and will outperform the market as a consequence," the analysts added. Meanwhile, Berenberg analysts upgraded their earnings estimates for the lender by 2%-5%, citing resilient lending volumes. They are also bullish on the stock with a 720-pence-per-share price target, giving the stock a 90% upside potential.