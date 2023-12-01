Europe stocks head for higher open as rally continues into December

European markets are set to open higher Friday after closing out their best month since January amid a global rally in stocks and bonds.

The Stoxx 600 index gained 6.45% in November, according to LSEG data, as equities pivoted from three straight monthly losses.

Major bourses ended on an upbeat note after flash data estimated euro zone inflation has now fallen to 2.4%, down from 2.9% in October and significantly lower than expected.

European Central Bank officials have repeatedly pushed back against investor expectations of rate cuts next year, insisting it is too soon to discuss when they might come.

However, the fresh figures led market watchers to suggest the ECB may need to revise its inflation forecasts and fueled expectations for the first cut to come as soon as April.

Cooling U.S. inflation and signs of continued economic resilience have also sent U.S. stocks and bonds on a tear. Futures now price in a significant chance of five cuts by the Federal Reserve next year.

Oil prices were lower Friday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries coalition and its allies, known as OPEC+, announced there would be no formal extension of production cuts. However, Saudi Arabia extended its 1 million barrel per day voluntary cut into the first quarter, and other members announced their own reductions.