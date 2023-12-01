'You barely knew what we were actually selling': Gap CEO Richard Dickson on the brand's heavy discount strategy

New Gap CEO Richard Dickson has spoken about his experience upon joining the struggling company from toy business Mattel in August.

"You barely knew what we were actually selling," he said on Wednesday, describing how the firm's four apparel brands had leant heavily on promotions and discounts.

Dickson was addressing an audience at Voices, a conference organized by apparel industry website The Business of Fashion, in Oxfordshire, U.K. Displayed behind him on stage was a screenshot of Gap's website where money-off messages were a prominent part, which Dickson said was typical of the company's brands "a few months ago."

"To some extent, the clarity of the conversation with consumers just needed an edit. Our product is a great product, but it's lost in the message," Dickson added.

Gap announced third-quarter earnings earlier this month, which outperformed analysts' expectations, but its holiday sales forecast was muted and revenue at its flagship Gap brand was down 15% year-over-year. Shares are up about 78% in the year to date.

Dickson took on the CEO role at Gap after an almost 10-year tenure at Mattel, where he was president and chief operating officer. He is widely credited with reviving the company's Barbie brand, whose sales were seeing double-digit falls at the time he joined in 2014.