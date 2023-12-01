Ukraine war live updates: Zelenskyy calls for fortifications, Orban to back EU 'strategic partnership'

Ukrainian servicemen of a drone hunting team stand next to an anti-aircraft twin-barreled autocannon that they use to target Russian launched drones, in the outskirts of Kyiv, on November 30, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday called for quicker fortifications in key battlegrounds that face assaults from Russian forces, particularly in eastern Ukraine.

"In all major sectors, we need to boost and accelerate the construction of structures," Zelenskyy said in his nightly address, according to a translation, after touring Ukrainian positions in the northeast that have been trying to repel recent Russian advances and recapture certain areas.

The Ukrainian air force said on its Telegram channel that it shot down 18 out of 25 attack drones launched overnight from Russia towards eastern and southern Ukraine, along with one of two guided cruise missiles.

Russia's navy reported early Friday morning that it destroyed a Ukrainian navy vessel without crew that was heading towards Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

U.S. National Security Spokesman John Kirby said Washington has been working with Ukraine to prepare for an expected Russian onslaught heading into winter by shoring up supplies in the event of attacks on heat and electricity infrastructure.

Separately, Russia's presence at a European security meeting taking place Thursday caused a stir.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attended the annual meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, with Baltic nations and Ukraine refusing to attend as a result.