Sandra Day O'Connor's legacy on the bench includes deciding votes on affirmative action, abortion

Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman to serve as a justice on the Supreme Court, has died. She was 93 years old.

O'Connor died in Phoenix, Arizona on Friday of "complications related to advanced dementia, probably Alzheimer's, and a respiratory illness," the court announced.

President Ronald Reagan named O'Connor to the court in 1981 to fulfill a campaign promise to appoint the first female justice, according to her bio on the court's website. Fifty-one years old at the time of her nomination, O'Connor served for more than 24 years before retiring in 2006.

While on the court, O'Connor was referred to as the most powerful woman in the country, as she served at the center of a sharply divided bench during a crucial period when abortion, affirmative action, voting rights and sex discrimination were all on the docket.

O'Connor often cast the deciding vote on a wide range of issues, including abortion, affirmative action and religion. By the time she retired, she cast the deciding vote in over 350 Supreme Court cases, the Sandra Day O'Connor Insitute reports.

Here are three landmark decisions in which O'Connor played a key role: