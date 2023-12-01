Sandra Day O'Connor, first woman on Supreme Court, dies at 93

Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on "Ensuring Judicial Independence Through Civics Education" on Wednesday, July 25, 2012.

Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman to serve as a justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, has died.

O'Connor was 93 years old.

She died in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday "of complications related to advanced dementia, probably Alzheimer's, and a respiratory illness," the Supreme Court said in a statement.

O'Connor was appointed to the court in 1981 by President Ronald Reagan, and served nearly a quarter-century, retiring in 2006.

She stepped back from public life in late 2018, after having problems with her short-term memory, her family said at the time.