Sandra Day O'Connor, first woman on Supreme Court, dies at 93

Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman to serve as a justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, has died.
O'Connor was 93 years old.
She died in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday "of complications related to advanced dementia, probably Alzheimer's, and a respiratory illness," the Supreme Court said in a statement.
O'Connor was appointed to the court in 1981 by President Ronald Reagan, and served nearly a quarter-century, retiring in 2006.
She stepped back from public life in late 2018, after having problems with her short-term memory, her family said at the time.
Chief Justice John Roberts, in a statement released by the court, said, "A daughter of the American Southwest, Sandra Day O'Connor blazed an historic trail as our Nation's first female Justice. She met that challenge with undaunted determination, indisputable ability, and engaging candor."
"We at the Supreme Court mourn the loss of a beloved colleague, a fiercely independent defender of the rule of law, and an eloquent advocate for civics education," Roberts said. "And we celebrate her enduring legacy as a true public servant and patriot."
During her tenure, O'Connor was joined on the nine-member Supreme Court by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993. Before O'Connor died, Ginsburg was the most recent justice to have died, in September 2020.
Four other women have been appointed to the court since Ginsburg was, all of whom are currently serving: Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Amy Coney Barrett and Ketanji Brown Jackson.
The court's press office said that funeral arrangements for O'Connor will be released when avaliable.
