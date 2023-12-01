These 10 stocks notched double-digit gains and outperformed the market in November

November was a stellar month for Club stocks. The S & P 500 broke a three-month losing streak in November, rallying 8.92% to deliver the index's biggest monthly gains since July 2022. Equities were bolstered in part by fresh signs the Federal Reserve may be done raising interest rates as part of its campaign to tame inflation. The benchmark index has increased over 19% year-to-date. And, most notably, around 42% of our holdings — 15 Club stocks — beat the S & P for the month. Here are the Club's top 10 performers, along with our take on why each company's shares surged in November. FL YTD mountain Foot Locker (FL) performance year-to-date Foot Locker (FL) climbed 28.3% during November, making it the Club's No. 1 gainer for the second month in a row . The footwear retailer's stock jumped more than 18% alone following a surprise third-quarter earnings beat this week. Jim Cramer called the results "very encouraging" and said they could indicate that CEO Mary Dillon's "Lace Up" turnaround strategy is finally paying off. Even so, the company remains plagued by an inventory glut and more-cautious consumer. Foot Locker stock, down more than 26% year-to-date, closed 1.4% lower Thursday, at just under $27.28 apiece. CRM YTD mountain Salesforce (CRM) performance year-to-date Salesforce (C