Why Pfizer's latest stumble in the obesity market is a boon for Eli Lilly

Pfizer (PFE) has suffered another setback in its efforts to develop a weight-loss pill — and that's good news for Club holding Eli Lilly (LLY) as it looks to maintain an edge in the fast-growing obesity-treatment market. Pfizer said Friday it will discontinue its twice-daily weight-loss pill, danuglipron, after patients in a mid-stage trial experienced high rates of side effects like nausea and vomiting. More than 50% of recipients stopped taking the drug all together, the company said. Pfizer said it will focus future development of danuglipron on a once-daily version of the drug. In June, the New York-based pharmaceutical giant stopped developing a different obesity pill, known as lotiglipron , due to concerns about liver safety. Shares of Pfizer tumbled nearly 5% Friday, to around $29 each. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly shares were mainly flat in afternoon trading, at around $591apiece. "I don't think this should be going down," Jim Cramer said Friday, referring to Eli Lilly stock. For the year, shares of Eli Lilly have soared more than 60% — significantly outperforming the S & P 500 — largely tied to optimism around its obesity-treatment pipeline. We lifted our Eli Lilly price target Friday to $630 per share, up from $600. LLY .SPX YTD mountain Eli Lilly's stock performance in 2023 compared with the S & P 500. Eli Lilly and Danish rival Novo Nordisk (NVO) are the two dominant players in the obesity market. Pharmaceutical analysts widely expect both companies to continue to dominate in the medium term, despite competition from other drugmakers such as Pfizer, Amgen (AMGN) and AstraZeneca (AZN). Pfizer's latest setback "could further widen Lilly and Novo's leads," Bank of America analysts said in a note to clients Friday — a view we share. As Jim argued in November after AstraZeneca bought the rights to an experimental obesity pill f