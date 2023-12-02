Critics jumped on Blue Ivy Carter's first performance with Beyoncé—it only motivated the 11-year-old to 'work harder'

When Blue Ivy Carter made her on-stage performance debut during her mother Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in May, the accomplishment didn't come without controversy.

"There [were] lots of negative things that people had to say," Carter, 11, said during "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé," a documentary and concert film released on Friday. Thousands of concert-goers cheered for the pre-teen in Paris as she danced to "My Power" and "Black Parade," but on social media, the feedback was less supportive.

The harsh, public criticism could've dissuaded her from stepping foot on stage again. Joining her mom's tour was already a one-time deal — a reward for practicing her dancing and showing her commitment to building a work ethic, Beyoncé said.

Instead, the experience motivated Carter to prove her critics wrong, she said: "I feel like now my mindset has changed, and now I actually have to wake up in the morning, go to rehearsals and I have to actually work harder."

The film cut directly to the tour's final show in Kansas City, Missouri, where Carter joined Beyoncé on stage again, seemingly more confident and comfortable this time around. The mother-daughter duo ultimately co-performed at over 15 shows over a five-month period.

The turnaround marked a display of resilience, which didn't go unnoticed by Carter's mother.

"I feel so honored to be on stage with you," Beyoncé told her daughter, in the documentary. "It's incredible, it's 70,000 people out there sometimes. And you are handling it, and thriving, and I am so proud of you."