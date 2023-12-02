Signs of a sector rotation — plus 2 more themes to watch in the stock market

It was another win for the bulls this week. Wall Street started the month of December higher Friday — building on November's rally, which broke a three-month losing streak. November really lived up to its stellar reputation, with monthly gains of nearly 8.8% for the Dow , about 8.9% for the S & P 500 and 10.7% for the Nasdaq . Historically, November is the best month of the year for the stock market, and December is third, according to the Stock Trader's Almanac. The market was able to push higher Friday, despite Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell saying talk of cutting interest rates is "premature" and that more hikes could still happen. Many investors assumed the Fed was done with its tightening cycle now that inflation has shown signs of moderating. More proof that the Fed's battle with inflation is working came on Thursday when the central bank's favorite inflation gauge showed a continued downtrend in price pressure. The core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) price index, which excludes the food and energy sectors, rose 0.2% in October and 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Both gains were lower than estimates. Under the surface this week, we also saw signs of a possible market rotation in the works. That's just one of three major themes to watch in the week ahead. 1. Rotation watch : We must look to next week's trading for confirmation that we're in the grips of a rotation or simply a head fake. Signs of the former were on display this week as the two of the biggest sector winners of the year, communication services and technology , trailed the market. The rotation was also evident at the index level, with the Dow the clear leader and the tech-heavy Nasdaq the laggard. The moves are not that surprising given our view that beyond the Magnificent 7 stocks that grab the headlines, there are many coiled springs that needed so-called less bad news for big upside moves. Foot Locker (FL) this week was a prime example, grabbing a better-than-feared financials surge in shares that propelled the stock to the top of our best-performers list for November. 2. Jobs, jobs, jobs : The most important release of the week comes Friday in the form of the November nonfarm payrolls report. This is an indirect but important read on the health of the economy and future path of inflation. Though it doesn't provide information on prices or sales activity, it provides a read on buyin