These tenbagger stocks are well liked by analysts and may rally even more

Over the last 10 years of market turbulence, there haven't been very many stocks that have seen a more than 1,000% compound return. Fewer still of these "tenbaggers," companies that have multiplied in value 10 times, have sizeable upside expectations ahead. CNBC Pro used FactSet to search for stocks that have such a historical track record of success in the last decade, filtering for companies that are in the Russell 1000 index, that each have a market capitalization of at least $1 billion, and are well-liked by analysts, with buy ratings from at least 60% of those covering them. From that search, here are the 10 names with the most upside: At the top of the list was energy drink maker Celsius Holdings , which has risen more than 32,000% in the past decade. The average analyst still sees potential upside of 40%. Last August, PepsiCo announced a $550 million investment in the 20-year-old Florida company , seizing on the energy drink trend, one of the fastest-growing nonalcoholic beverage categories and one getting a new jolt from the increasing popularity of GLP-1 weight loss drugs . Early last month, Jefferies began research coverage of Celsius with a buy rating, citing several growth opportunities that lie ahead. "A wide demographic profile and consumers' increasing focus on health, wellness and function gives us comfort that Celsius has a long growth runway," wrote analyst Kaumil Gajrawala. Jefferies sees 26% compound annual sales growth from 2023 to 2027. With a 10-year compound total return of nearly 13,000%, chipmaker Nvidia was also at the top of the list. Shares of Nvidia have soared almost 220% so far this year alone on the back of growing confidence in its artificial intelligence computer processors, and the average analyst sees another 39% to be gained in the next year. Nvidia in late November reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that exceeded analyst estimates . Windows software and Xbox gaming colossus Microsoft also made the list, having returned more than 1,000% in the past 10 years. Despite rallying more than 56% this year alone, the average analyst still sees about 9% potential upside in the stock over the coming year. Semiconductor manufacturers Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices also made the list. Outside of technology, building materials manufacturer Builders FirstSource , biopharmaceutical companies Neurocrine Biosciences and Repligen , Taser maker Axon Enterprise and medical device manufacturer Dexcom all turned up in the search as well. — CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.