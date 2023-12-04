Mad Money

Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: 'I'm pulling the plug' on Plug Power

thumbnail
Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Plug Power's year-to-date stock performance.

Plug Power: "I'm pulling the plug on Plug. They keep missing the quarters. No-go from me."

Cleveland-Cliffs' year-to-date stock performance.

Cleveland-Cliffs: "[buy, buy, buy.] And it's really well-run."

Super Micro Computer's year-to-date stock performance.

Super Micro Computer: "Look, it's a derivative of Nvidia, frankly... Just one more company that is involved with super computing. I like it."

InterDigital's year-to-date stock performance.

InterDigital: "I've know these guys for a long time. They are a premier digital wireless company, and I think it's still inexpensive. I can't believe that it's still at these low prices."

Ferroglobe's year-to-date stock performance.

Ferroglobe: "I'd wait for a pullback."

Marathon Digital's year-to-date stock performance.

Marathon Digital: "I think you're rolling the dice...You want to own Bitcoin, own Bitcoin."

MP Materials' year-to-date stock performance.

MP Materials: "It's just not coming together fast enough."

