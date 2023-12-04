Gold set for fresh highs as economic, geopolitical risks boost safe-haven appeal

Gold prices notched a record high for a second day in a row Monday — but the global rush for bullion is not about to stop anytime soon.

Gold prices are on course to hit fresh highs next year and are expected to remain above $2,000 levels, buoyed by geopolitical uncertainty, a likely weaker U.S. dollar and possible interest rate cuts.

Prices of the yellow metal have risen for two consecutive months with the Israel-Palestinian conflict boosting demand for the safe-haven asset, while expectations of interest rate cuts have provided further support.

"We believe the main factors buoying gold in 2024 will be interest rate cuts by the U.S. Fed, a weaker U.S. dollar and high levels of geopolitical tension," BMI, a Fitch Solutions research unit, said in a recent note.

Gold tends to perform well during periods of economic and geopolitical uncertainty due to its status as a reliable store of value.