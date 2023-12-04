Here’s where to invest your cash to save on taxes in 2024

Eric Audras | PhotoAlto Agency RF Collections | Getty Images

Plus, boosting your income can have other financial consequences, such as higher premiums for Medicare Part B and D, known as the income-related monthly adjustment amount, or IRMAA, Mullikin said. "While any additional income earned from higher yields is taxed at a progressively higher rate, IRMAA applies as a surcharge," he said. "This means that even $1 of additional income could trigger higher premiums." However, other investment options could help minimize the tax burden, financial experts say.

Tax-friendly options for cash

If you have a sizable amount of cash, you may consider Treasury bills, according to Catherine Valega, a CFP with Green Bee Advisory in the greater Boston area. With terms ranging from one month to one year, most Treasury bills, known as T-bills, are currently paying well over 5%, as of Dec. 4. You can buy T-bills through TreasuryDirect or a brokerage account. However, T-bills offer a tax benefit over products like high-yield savings, certificates of deposit or money market funds: no state or local taxes on earnings. T-bill interest is still subject to federal income taxes.