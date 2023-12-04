Piper Sandler champions Nvidia's opportunity beyond AI chips — underscoring our post-earnings analysis

Nvidia 's (NVDA) AI-fueled ascent has not yet reached its apex, Piper Sandler argued Monday, echoing our view that the chipmaker's underappreciated software business could help further boost its stock long term. Piper Sandler on Monday elevated Nvidia to its top pick among large semiconductor companies, replacing rival Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), for a host of reasons including a "substantially more compelling" stock valuation at less than 25 times forward earnings. By contrast, AMD's forward multiple is about 33. Additionally, the Wall Street firm said Nvidia holds "significant competitive advantages" in the AI chip market compared with new entrants, such as AMD, thanks to its complementary networking and software offerings. Piper Sandler reiterated its buy-equivalent rating on Nvidia's stock and $620 per-share price target, which implies nearly 33% upside from its Friday close. After Nvidia's more-than-200% stock-price gain this year, investors are wondering what's "new" about Nvidia, Jim Cramer said Monday. The answer to that question is software, Jim said, which could eventually help offset the historically boom-and-bust nature of semiconductor sales. "The world has decided [Nvidia] is a hardware company, so it deserves a hardware multiple," Jim said. "I think that's quite wrong. I think it deserves more than that," he argued. Software-and-services revenue is generally seen as more predictable than cyclical hardware sales, and as a result, investors are usually willing to pay a premium for it. To be sure, Nvidia's software-and-services business is small at the moment — it's on pace to generate $1 billion in annualized revenue by year-end, the company said in late November. For comparison, in its fiscal year ending in January, analysts expect Nvidia's companywide sales to be nearly $59 billion, according to FactSet. Over time, though, Piper Sandler believes software can become a "significant portion" of Nvidia's total revenue. Software also expands Nvidia's universe of potential revenue — sometimes referred to as its total addressable market — beyond sales of hardware, like its cutting-edg