Roche enters obesity market with Carmot takeover but drugs may not be available until 2030

BRAZIL - 2021/11/26: In this photo illustration a F. HoffmannLa Roche AG logo is seen on a screen and a hand holding a pill. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Roche is set to acquire anti obesity drug developer Carmot Therapeutics, becoming the latest company to attempt to unseat Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly's dominance within the global weight-loss drugs market.

Under the deal terms, Carmot's equity holders will receive $2.7 billion in cash on the transaction's close and could pocket up to a further $400 million, depending on reaching certain milestones.

The U.S. takeover target's early-stage technology could help crack highly prized oral obesity treatments, Roche Pharmaceuticals CEO Teresa Graham said Monday, but it may be several years before the drugs are widely available.

"These assets are all relatively early stage, so we would expect the 2030+ timeframe is when we'll actually be able to bring these products to market," Graham told CNBC's Julianna Tatelbaum.

The deal will provide Roche access to Carmot's current research and development portfolio, including all clinical and preclinical assets.

Shares of the Swiss company, which have been in the doldrums this year, were up 2.25% following the news of the acquisition.

California-based Carmot's most promising drug candidate, a once-weekly injection called CT-388, belongs to a class known as dual GLP1/GIP receptor agonists — which are the same as those used by Eli Lilly's Mounjaro, or Zepbound, and mimic a hormone typically released into the body after eating.

After encouraging Phase 1 trial results, the drug is now due to be tested on humans in the second of three trial stages, Roche said in a statement.

Carmot's once-daily oral candidate known as CT-996, which is is currently undergoing Phase 1 trials, could help differentiate Roche in an increasingly crowded obesity drugs market.

"The products that we're acquiring in 996 has some interesting data to it," Graham said.

"I do think that we will figure out how to deliver these drugs orally; it's just a matter of time," she added.