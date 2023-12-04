LIVE UPDATES
Ukraine war live updates: Two killed in Kherson strikes; Ukraine to probe apparent shooting of two unarmed soldiers by Russian forces
This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See here for the latest updates.
At least two people were reportedly killed in Russian shelling in the Kherson region on Sunday, while 18 attack drones fired from occupied Crimea were downed overnight, according to Ukrainian officials.
Along with attacks by air, intense fighting continues along defensive lines in Ukraine's south and east, particularly Maryinka, Avdiivka and Bakhmut.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used his nightly address to thank those who had not forgotten about fighters on the front line and people living in occupied areas. Ukraine is preparing new military support packages from its partners and strengthening air defenses, he said.
Last week, Zelenskyy said the war had entered a new phase as harsh weather sets in and the country braces itself for a rise in Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, a strategy Moscow employed last winter.
Zelenskyy also told AP in an interview that Ukraine had "wanted faster results" in this year's counteroffensive, which has made limited progress in the face of deeply entrenched Russian defenses. Ukraine says it needs to boost its own defensive lines for the winter.
On Sunday, Ukraine's prosecutor general's office said it launched an investigation into a video that circulated online over the weekend. The video appeared to show two unarmed Ukrainian soldiers who were surrendering as prisoners being shot at close range by people in Russian uniforms. CNBC has not independently verified the footage.
In an announcement on Telegram, the prosecutor general's office said the killing of prisoners of war was "a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a grave international crime," according to a Google translation.
Deputy Russian army corps commander is killed in Ukraine
Major General Vladimir Zavadsky, deputy commander of Russia's 14th Army Corps, has been killed in Ukraine, a top regional official said on Monday.
The governor of Russia's Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, said Zavadsky had died "at a combat post in the special operation zone", without giving further details.
"Special military operation" is the term that Russia uses to describe the war in Ukraine, now approaching the end of its second year.
The investigative news outlet iStories said Zavadsky was the seventh Major General whose death had been confirmed by Russia, and the 12 senior officer overall to be reported dead since the start of the war.
Deaths of senior Russian officers, which military analysts have attributed in some cases to Ukrainian success in intercepting lax communications, have become rarer as the war has progressed.
Zavadsky was a much-decorated officer and a former tank commander, said Gusev, adding that his death was a heavy loss that caused "transfixing pain".
— Reuters
Ukraine authorities to probe soldier shooting video as politician condemns 'execution'
Ukraine's prosecutor general's office said Sunday that Donetsk authorities had launched an investigation into a potential war crime over the apparent shooting of two soldiers.
The office said a video was circulated in media on Dec. 2 showing a group of people in Russian uniforms shoot two unarmed Ukrainian soldiers who had surrendered as prisoners at close range. CNBC has not independently verified the footage.
"Investigators and prosecutors have started an investigation. The killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva conventions and is classified as a serious international crime," the prosecutor general's office said in a statement posted on Telegram.
Investigations will be carried out by state security services in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, it said.
Ukrainian politician Ruslan Stefanchuk described it as an "execution" in a post on social media platform X.
— Jenni Reid
Ukraine shoots down 18 Russian drones; at least two killed in Kherson
Ukraine's air force said Monday that it destroyed 18 Shahed attack drones fired from occupied Crimea and one Kh-59 guided air missile from the occupied Kherson region overnight.
Its anti-aircraft defenses were used in at least nine regions, according to the statement.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy decried "brutal strikes" on Kherson over the weekend, with at least two deaths reported.
Kherson city officials said a 78-year-old man was killed instantly while in a private garage, and Kherson Governor Prokudin Oleksandr said an "elderly woman" died at a bus stop near a high-rise building. Several others were reportedly injured.
CNBC is unable to verify the reports.
Kherson has been pummeled by strikes since Russian forces withdrew from the city and set up defensive lines on the opposite bank of the Dnieper river late last year.
— Jenni Reid
First lorries pass through new Ukraine crossing at Polish border
The first 30 lorries passed through the newly opened Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv crossing on the Ukrainian-Polish border, which Kyiv expects will unblock main land corridors amid protests by Polish drivers, Ukraine's border service said on Monday.
Those protests, over what Polish truckers see as unfair competition from their Ukrainian peers, started on Nov. 6, with four border crossings now under blockade.
Polish hauliers' main demand is to stop Ukrainian truckers having permit-free access to the EU, something that Kyiv and Brussels say is impossible.
"As of the morning of December 4, border guards cleared 30 heavy vehicles with a total permissible weight of more than 7.5 (metric) tons for departure from Ukraine at the Uhryniv checkpoint," the service said on Telegram messaging app.
The crossing was opened at 1.00 a.m. (midnight GMT) on Monday.
Ukraine said last week it had agreed some measures with Poland that could ease the pressure at the blockaded border crossings, but that the main demands of the protests had not been discussed.
— Reuters
'We have a new phase of war': President Zelenskyy
"A new phase of war" had been entered as winter has begun, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told AP in an exclusive interview on Friday.
"Winter as a whole is a new phase of war. I'd say that a winter war takes place not only on the front lines but inside cities too," he said.
Stormy weather, including strong winds and heavy snow and rain, have resulted in deaths and injuries, as well as infrastructure issues, across Ukraine and Russia in recent weeks.
Zelenskyy also addressed last summer's counteroffensive, saying Ukraine had "wanted faster results," adding that limitations to the size of Ukraine's army and having less weapons than requested from allies were factors.
"There is not enough power to achieve the desired results faster. But this does not mean that we should give up, that we have to surrender," he said. "We are confident in our actions. We fight for what is ours."
Looking ahead, Zelenskyy discussed plans to establish weapon production within Ukraine and said the country would quickly scale production if they were provided with monetary support and relevant licenses.
— Sophie Kiderlin