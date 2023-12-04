Stifel says the S&P 500 to top out soon, still stuck in a secular bear market

The S & P 500 will have trouble rising above 4,650 into mid-2024 as megacap growth stocks lose ground to cyclical value names in the new year, according to Stifel. The broad market index ended Friday at 4,594.63, its highest close for 2023. Stifel's forecast of 4,650 represents just a 1.2% rise from this level. .SPX YTD mountain S & P 500 in 2023 Year to date, the broad market index is up nearly 19%, fueled primarily by large-cap tech names like Meta and Nvidia . Indeed, the information technology and communications services sectors are up 47% and 44%, respectively. In 2024, "economic growth, inflation and Federal Reserve tightness [will] all prove resilient," market strategist Barry Bannister wrote in a Monday note. These factors will spur a rotation into cyclical value sectors such as energy, financial services and real estate gain share in the new year, he added. Bannister also noted that he doesn't expect the Fed to cut rates in the first half of 2024. He also noted that the market faces bleak prospects going into the early 2030s, expecting a range-bound S & P 500 in real terms" as investors navigate a secular bear market. "The CPI inflation-adjusted S & P 500 peaked near 5,300 in Dec-2021 and has been lower since, which is characteristic of a decade-long Secular Bear Market featuring a flattish/range bound market," Bannister said. The firm anticipates "moderately reflationary growth" in the 2020s, which historically has helped value, small cap and international equities, he added — but this results in more muted overall returns for the S & P 500, which is cap-weighted and therefore more influenced by large-cap gains. The broad market index saw growth-led annualized real total returns post-inflation, with dividends reinvested, of 14.1% from 2011 to 2021, said Bannister. As the market growth story shifts to cyclical growth, Bannister says the previous "high level of returns … is gone for a generation." —CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.