We're exiting an industrial stock in overbought market and plan to add to another

We're exiting our position in Emerson Electric (EMR), selling 360 shares at roughly $90. Following Monday's trade, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will no longer own a position in Emerson Electric. For the second Monday in a row, the market is entering the week deeply in overbought territory, according to the S & P Short Range Oscillator. Even with the market overbought all last week, the S & P 500 squeezed out a gain of nearly 1% — its fifth straight weekly advance. However, we would describe the action as flop-and-chop with money rotating out of the Magnificent Seven stocks and into year-to-date laggards. Still, this churning in the market has pushed the Oscillator reading to 7.33%, which is some of the most overbought levels we've seen this year. For reference, any reading of 4% or more means the market is technically overbought (a reading of less than minus 4% means oversold). To help figure out the market's pulse, we like to refer to the Oscillator as our guidepost for buying or selling stocks. The technical tool can tell us if stocks are due for either a pullback when overbought or primed for a bounce if oversold. Whenever the market is overbought to this degree, our discipline is to look at areas to raise extra cash. At a minimum, it forces us to be patient and unwilling to chase stocks higher. EMR ETN YTD mountain Emerson vs. Eaton YTD The overbought reading is one reason why we are moving on from Emerson Electric — a stock we've soured on over the past month due to concerns about execution and M & A integration following a weaker-than-expected earnings report and guide. We plan to use these funds to buy more Eaton (ETN) on a pullback like we did last Tuesday . We prefer Eaton to Emerson because of its superior exposure to mega-trends like electrification, energy transition, digitalization, infrastructure spending, and reindustrialization. We'll exit the EMR position with a gain on these last shares of roughly 4%. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long ETN. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in