Want a job or promotion? Know the correct way to brag, Wharton professor says

Few people want to be seen as a braggart, even less so in a job interview or quarter evaluation. But when you are vying for a coveted position or a long-awaited promotion, you can't just rely on other people to unearth your strengths and accomplishments on their own. And self-promotion is a delicate and tough line to toe.

"Whether it be at work or our social lives, we are constantly trying to create a good impression on other people and we are not very good at it," says Maurice Schweitzer, a professor of management at Wharton, who has spent the last few years researching what goes wrong in how people brag about themselves.

"It's a very difficult challenge, which is striking because we should have a lot of practice at it; as young children and throughout adulthood, we are constantly trying to make a good impression [on others]," Schweitzer tells CNBC Make It.

The biggest challenge we face when trying to promote ourselves to others is in coming across as both competent and likable, Schweitzer says. Praising a colleague or competitor's work while underselling your achievements out of modesty might make you likable, but it could also hold you back at work.

Likewise, selling your own accomplishments without any due diligence to others will make you seem competent yet not likable.

Instead, Schweitzer says to do both, in a method he and his research team call "dual promotion."