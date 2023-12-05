New supplier and Wall Street numbers show why Apple stock is back near a record

New data from a major Apple supplier and Wall Street analysts pushed back against bearish calls around softening demand for the tech giant's devices and services. It's no wonder Apple (AAPL) shares have clawed their way back in recent weeks toward record highs. Apple supplier and key manufacturing partner Foxconn posted on Tuesday its second-best November ever in terms of revenue — with an 18% year-over-year increase. Foxconn, which makes about 70% of all iPhones, also raised its December-quarter guidance. So, what's good for Foxconn is usually good for Apple. Bank of America analysts, meanwhile, said Tuesday that Apple's App Store revenue continued to increase last month. They also highlighted strong data out of China. Both reports signal consistent demand for Apple's offerings — an often-cited concern from bears — while also supporting the bull case that propelled the stock over the past five weeks to within a few dollars of its record-high close of $196.45 on July 31. Shares of the Club's "own it, don't trade it" stock had been marching lower in late summer after hitting those all-time highs. They bottomed just ahead of the company's quarterly results, which were released early last month. The September quarter print was mixed and led to the typical — yet unwarranted — chatter about whether Apple's better days are behind it. To which, Jim Cramer responded that investing in Apple is " not about quarters " but a longtime track record that shows no signs of faltering. "If it were about quarters, you would have left" a while ago, he added then. AAPL YTD mountain Apple YTD Still, near-term data releases — like the positive ones from BofA and Foxconn — remind us why investors should never write off Apple and why we're in the stock for the long haul. In its Tuesday announcement, Foxconn said it anticipates significant growth for its December quarter. That's usually its busiest period due to year-end iPhone shipments. Jim said the rosier outlook shows the iPhone assembler has received lots of orders. That's "contrary to almost everything you read" about Apple's latest iPhone cycle, he added, criticizing past Wall Street research q