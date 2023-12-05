SpaceX plans key NASA demonstration for next Starship launch

SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft atop its powerful Super Heavy rocket is prepared for launch from the company's Boca Chica launchpad on an uncrewed test flight, near Brownsville, Texas, U.S. November 15, 2023.

SpaceX could attempt a key demonstration for NASA during the third test flight of its towering Starship rocket, according to the federal agency.

A NASA official revealed on Monday that the next Starship flight is expected to include "a propellant transfer demonstration," though an agency spokesperson noted Tuesday the plan is subject to change, as is often the case in the space industry.

SpaceX last month launched its second Starship flight, a test which saw the company make progress in development of the monster rocket yet fall short of completing the full mission. The propellant transfer demonstration would require that the rocket reach orbit as one of the demo's goals.

A successful attempt would push Starship beyond its benchmarks reached thus far.

"NASA and SpaceX are reviewing options for the demonstration to take place during an integrated flight test of Starship and the Super Heavy rocket. However, no final decisions on timing have been made," NASA spokesperson Jimi Russell said in a statement to CNBC.

SpaceX did not respond to CNBC's request for comment on the plans.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said shortly after November's flight test that hardware for a third Starship launch "should be ready to fly in 3 to 4 weeks." But that timeline depends on SpaceX's review of the second flight's data, preparations on the ground, as well as regulatory sign-off – the Federal Aviation Administration is overseeing a mishap investigation that must be complete before the company launches Starship again.