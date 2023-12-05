Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Box, MongoDB, Dave & Buster's and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell . Box — The cloud company plummeted 11% after reporting fiscal third-quarter adjusted earnings of 36 cents per share on revenue of $261.5 million. This was lower than FactSet's analyst expectations of 38 cents per share on $262.4 million of revenue. MongoDB — The database stock shed 4% despite MongoDB beating analysts' expectations in its third-quarter earnings. MongoDB's adjusted earnings came to 96 cents per share, above the 50 cents per share expected by analysts polled by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv. The company reported revenue of $433 million, also above the expected $404 million. Asana — Shares of the software firm slipped nearly 10%. Asana posted a narrower-than-expected adjusted loss of 4 cents per share in the third quarter, compared to the 11 cent per share loss expected by analysts surveyed by LSEG. The company's $167 million revenue was also above the forecast $164 million. Neurocrine Biosciences — The stock gained 2% in extended trading hours after the biopharma announced it has received a breakthrough therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for crinecerfont, which treats congenital adrenal hyperplasia, a hormone disorder. This designation expedites the development and review process for drugs that treat serious conditions. Dave & Buster's — The stock slipped 3% after the company posted third-quarter revenue of $466.9 million, lower than analysts' forecast for $473 million, per LSEG. The company also announced it would repurchase 2.8 million shares for a total cost of $100 million. Toll Brothers — Shares of the homebuilder gained 2% in extended trading hours after a fiscal fourth-quarter earnings beat. Toll Brothers reported earnings of $4.11 per share on a revenue of $2.95 billion, more than the $3.72 per share on $2.78 billion analysts surveyed by LSEG had predicted.