Wolfe Research says investors are too optimistic and sees the S&P 500 dropping 8% in 2024

If this year's early Santa Claus rally is any indication, investors may be getting too far ahead of themselves, according to Wolfe Research. Despite slipping on Monday, the stock market has been on a tear since late October, boosted by the biggest technology stocks, but also by this year's laggards, such as financials and retail and real estate. All three major indexes have notched impressive gains thus far, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S & P 500 both hitting new year-to-date highs in early December. But investors have been too overly optimistic on the market's prospects, according to Wolfe Research chief investment strategist Chris Senyek, who anticipates a pullback in the coming year. "Following an epic melt-up over the past five weeks, our sense is that consensus is now pricing in an 'immaculate everything' scenario that includes the Fed cutting -150bps next year while the U.S. economy glides down for a 'soft landing,'" he wrote Monday. "In contrast, we see disappointments ahead as a reversal of last year's wealth effect, the lagged impact of past rate hikes, and a broad-based tightening of financial conditions sparks a modest recession." Simultaneously, Senyek expects that investor risk appetites that trend back towards the norm will place further downward pressure on stock multiples. .SPX YTD mountain S & P 500 YTD chart Senyek's base line scenario for 2024 sees these factors contribute to the S & P 500 ending the year at 4,250, for an 8% decline. His bull case sees the S & P 500 ending next year at 4,995, for a 9% gain, while his bear case calls stocks to plunge 22% to 3,565. Within sectors, Senyek prefers companies with defensive, quality tilts over cyclical ones. Investors should look to own subsectors such as household products, food, big pharma, large integrated oils and electric utilities, he noted. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.