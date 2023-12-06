CCTV Script 06/12/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on December 06, 2023.

The latest data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday shows that the number of job openings in the U.S. in October fell to its lowest level since March 2021, supporting a phenomenon the Federal Reserve has been hoping to see: a cooling labor market.

According to the Bureau's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, job openings decreased from the revised 9.4 million last month to about 8.73 million.

The ratio of job openings to the unemployed also slipped to 1.3, meaning that on average, each unemployed person now faces 1.3 available job openings, the lowest level since mid-2021. Although the labor market remains somewhat tight, the data has significantly slowed down, a notable change from the peak in 2022, when the ratio was even two to one.

Additionally, another set of data released on Tuesday, the U.S. ISM Services Index, showed that in November, the U.S. services sector rebounded, expanding faster than in October.

These latest figures have led many economists to believe that the U.S. economy may achieve a "soft landing", which refers to the Federal Reserve successfully curbing inflation without triggering a recession. The market is also increasing its bets on the end of the Fed's tightening cycle, predicting that the Fed could start cutting rates as early as March next year.

According to the CME Group's FedWatch tool, the market is betting there's a 56.7% chance that the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points in March next year.

However, some analysts believe that while a soft landing is possible, betting on a rate cut in March might be a bit premature.

Kathy Bostjancic

Nationwide's Chief Economist

"The economy looks like it's slowing and perhaps that soft landing. Now we still hold a mild recession forecast for next year. The fact that they're pricing in cuts in March. I think that's a bit premature to see that play out."

Roger Ferguson

Former Federal Reserve Vice Chairman

"He's lost control of the narrative just a little bit with the expectation of a quick cut."

Additionally, investors are reminded that while falling inflation is good news, it's a double-edged sword. This implies that businesses will lose some pricing power, impacting their revenues.

Chris Senyek

Wolfe Research's Chief Investment Strategist

"Companies are going to lose some of the pricing power because, you know, inflation coming down is a double-edged sword. Companies won't be able to pass through the prices they've had. You just won't get the revenue growth that we've seen over the last two years."

In the 11 Fed tightening cycles since 1965, a soft landing has only been achieved once. The labor market now plays a key role in the inflation outlook, so the market is closely watching the non-farm employment data to be released on Friday, hoping for more information on the labor market. Next week, both the Fed and the European Central Bank will hold their final interest rate meetings of the year, and the market generally believes that neither will raise rates again this year.



