— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on November 30, 2023.

This Tuesday, the UK Department for Education released its latest research, aiming to explore the impacts of AI on the UK labor market through quantitative research methods. The report analyzed the effects from three perspectives: occupations, industries, and geography. One significant conclusion is that white-collar workers are most impacted by AI.

The research indicates that management consultants and business analysts are the occupations most affected by AI applications. Other occupations in the top 10 impacted by AI include financial managers, accountants, psychologists, purchasing managers, actuaries and statisticians, economists, financial analysts, and legal professionals.

According to the report, jobs related to finance, law, and business management involve a significant amount of paperwork and repetitive tasks, making them vulnerable to AI impacts. Occupations with less impact from AI include sports players, roofers and plasterers in construction-related fields, cleaners and domestic workers, and metal plate workers.

Similarly, an analysis by the Pearson Group's Workforce Skills unit, which examined tasks for over 5,000 job positions, also indicated that white-collar workers are more significantly affected by generative AI compared to blue-collar workers.

Oliver Latham

Vice President of strategy and growth, at Pearson Workforce Skills

"Our sort of main finding was that white-collar workers are sent more impacted than blue-collar workers through the disruption of the specific technology of generative AI."

Finance & insurance appear to be most affected based on the UK government's research. This is mainly because this industry has many positions that involve handling complex data and decision-making, tasks that can be more efficiently automated and optimized with AI tools.

The research scored the degree of AI impact on various industries, revealing that the top-ranking industries also include Information & communication, Professional, scientific & technical, Property, Public Administration & defense, as well as the Education industry. Industries relatively less affected by AI include Accommodation & food services, ranking at the bottom, indicating they are less susceptible to AI impact. Other industries with lower AI impact include Motor trades, Agriculture, forestry & fishing, Transport & storage, and Construction. These industries typically involve highly manual skills, customized services, or unpredictable working conditions, making them challenging to standardize and automate on a large scale.

It also analyzed the level of AI impact geographically, concluding that workers in London and the southeast of the UK are most affected by AI. This reflects the prevalence of white-collar occupations in these regions, while the northeast of the UK is less affected. Specifically, the AI impact in London is approximately 4 times higher than in the northeast. However, compared to occupations and industries angels, the geographical differences are overall smaller.

However, we should notice that being affected does not directly imply unemployment or complete replacement by machines but rather signifies that work patterns are likely to undergo change. The research suggests that in the next 20 years, up to one-third of jobs in the UK will be impacted to some extent by automation, and the application of AI in professional fields may significantly enhance work efficiency and quality.

A previous report from the IMF also pointed out that AI could lead to polarization in the labor market. IMF's First Deputy Managing Director stated that automation could result in the disappearance of many middle-skill jobs. The application of AI might flatten company structures, increase the number of entry-level positions, and reduce mid-level management, leading to a labor market divided into high- and low-wage clusters.

Given the potential impact of AI on the labor market, the IMF emphasizes the necessity of effective regulation of AI. It also notes that a significant challenge in the future is the risk of humans overly relying on AI judgments. Additionally, the IMF highlights the need for adjustments in the education system to cultivate the ability of the next generation to master new technologies.