CCTV Weekly Script 01/12/23

— This is the weekly script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on December 01, 2023.

We start with the legendary investor Charlie Munger for this week's People of the Week.

With just one month to go before his 100th birthday, Munger peacefully passed away in a hospital in California. He was a close friend and business partner of Warren Buffett for nearly 65 years. Munger played a pivotal role in changing Buffett's strategy from buying ordinary companies' shares at cheap prices to investing in higher-quality companies at appropriate prices and holding them for the long term. The investment philosophy of "Value Investing" became a much-told tale for this "Golden Pair". Buffett gave a eulogy after Munger's passing, saying that without Charlie's inspiration, wisdom, and involvement, Berkshire Hathaway would not be where it is today.

Munger served as the vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway for a remarkable 46 years, making him one of the longest-serving directors among S&P 500 companies. In a conversation with CNBC two weeks before his passing, Munger said that initially, he never thought the company would grow into the hundreds of billions of dollars it is today. When discussing the secrets of success, he mentioned two key reasons: Less Craze and Longer Time.

Charlie Munger

"We got a little less crazy than most people. less stupid than most people. That really helped us. In addition, we were given much longer time to run than most people, because something kept us alive in our 90s. That gave us a long track from our fiddling start all the way to the 90s."

Munger's investments in China are also noteworthy. Looking at his impact on Berkshire Hathaway's investments, one cannot ignore the early investment in Chinese electric vehicle company BYD. Munger had great confidence in BYD's founder, Wang Chuanfu.

Next, let's turn our attention to the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

Recent polls by Ipsos show that Biden's approval ratings in November have dropped to the lowest level since April. The surveys indicate that the economy is now the top concern for Americans, with persistent inflation being a significant factor undermining Biden's approval. In response to the issue of rising prices, Biden delivered a speech this week outlining his strategy. One major initiative is a new Cabint-level White House committee to oversee supply chain resilience. The White House has consistently attributed America's inflation woes to supply chain pressures rather than government fiscal stimulus measures.

Biden stated that the newly formed Council would ensure the U.S. supply chain to be diversified, resilient, and into the future. He also emphasized that even with the cost reductions and supply chain easing, some companies have not lowered prices, and it's time to stop price gouging. This week, Biden also reiterated his proposal to tax the billionaire class, suggesting that even with a minimum tax rate of 25% on billionaires, the U.S. could generate an additional $440 billion in income over the next decade.

We will now turn our attention to Sultan Al Jaber, the President of COP28, the United Nations Climate Change Conference in 2023.

As COP28 opened in the United Arab Emirates this week, Al Jaber, holding dual roles as the conference's president and the CEO of the ADNOC, attracted global attention and criticism. There were previous critics that he might exploit the event for oil deals, essentially using environmental discussions for business purposes. Al Jaber refuted these claims this week, stating that the accusations are untrue and inaccurate. He emphasized that the conference would solely focus on climate issues.

In his opening remark at COP28, Al Jaber highlighted three "New words": New Ways, New Methods, and New Consensus. He stated that despite some progress in environmental conservation since the Paris Agreement, achieving the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius requires finding a new way that considers the interests of all parties, including fossil fuels in the discussion.

Sultan Al Jaber

President of COP28

"The moment is now to find a new road we must look for ways and ensure the inclusion of the role of fossil fuels. I asked you all to work together be flexible, find common ground, come forward with solutions and achieve consensus and never lose sight of our Northstar of 1.5."

The two-week climate conference is expected to revolve around four major topics: assessing global achievements since the Paris Agreement, the future of fossil fuels, providing climate financing for poorer countries, and establishing a climate disaster fund."

For more People of the Week, stay tuned.



