Cramer's Lightning Round: 'No' to Upwork

Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
SoFi's year-to-date stock performance.

SoFi: "I like it very much."

Sibanye Stillwater's year-to-date stock performance.

Sibanye Stillwater: "No...When we're going to go down there, we're just going to buy GOLD. Because we can't fool around with bad operators."

Upwork's year-to-date stock performance.

Upwork: "No, I don't want to buy an online recruiter right now. If we're going to have a slowdown in jobs, if we get a Friday number that's weaker, we're going to say why do we own that stock."

CleanSpark's year-to-date stock performance.

CleanSpark: "Listen, when we want to buy cryptocurrency, what we do is we buy cryptocurrency. We just go right in there, and we buy Bitcoin. Simple."

