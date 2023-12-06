European markets set to regain positive momentum and rebound at the open

It has been quite a year for both Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk given the boom in weight-loss drugs.

Stocks of both pharmaceutical companies have rallied this year. Shares in Eli Lilly are up around 60% year-to-date, while its Danish counterpart Novo Nordisk has seen a gain of around 50%.

Should investors buy either stock — or both? CNBC Pro subscribers can read what the market experts think more here.

— Amala Balakrishner