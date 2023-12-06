Falling oil prices is hurting energy names. But plenty of others stocks stand to gain

U.S. crude prices continued to fall Wednesday, settling below $70 per barrel for the first time since early July and at their lowest levels since June. That's good news for the Federal Reserve in its battle against inflation. While the impact on oil and natural gas stocks has not been as cheery, companies across many other industries stand to gain. At session lows, West Texas Intermediate crude dropped more than 4% Wednesday afternoon to just over $69 a barrel. The U.S. oil benchmark has been drifting lower since late September when WTI settled at its highest levels of the year — at nearly $94 per barrel. Energy , meanwhile, has been the only sector in the S & P 500 in the red since the fourth quarter began Oct. 1 — down about 10.7% compared with the broad market index's 6% advance. Our only remaining oil and nat gas holding, Coterra Energy (CTRA), has also struggled — losing more than 8% quarter to date, including Wednesday's more than 2% drop. However, more than two-thirds of our stock portfolio has been higher so far in the fourth quarter. "Oil is the key to this market. If it doesn't hold $70, I don't know where the thing goes," Jim Cramer said earlier Wednesday. "But, boy, is it going the way of the Fed." In its effort to cool inflation, the central bank has been tightening monetary policy since late 2021 and began aggressively raising interest rates in March 2022. Since then, the fed funds overnight bank lending rate has risen from near-zero to the current range between 5.25% and 5.5%. In early 2023, lower year-over-year oil prices helped slow the rate of consumer inflation, which reached its Covid-era peak at 9.1% in June 2022 . But, as oil climbed higher in the summer and into late September, concerns mounted that crude was on