55-year-old whose side business brings in $400,000 a year: Here's the No. 1 lesson that helped me succeed

Shortly after Penny Bowers-Schebal moved her business into an old church, she brought in $10,000 in weekly revenue for the first time.

Penny Bowers-Schebal has worked in retail, sold insurance and owned a wine shop. Today, she lives and works on a dairy goat farm. She also owns and runs Formality Bridal, a wedding dress shop in a 4,000-foot abandoned church in rural Geneva, Ohio. Bowers-Schebal, 55, buys last season's sample gowns from larger retailers and resells them locally at a discount, for up to $999 each. It's a lucrative side business: Formality Bridal has brought in more than $400,000 in revenue so far this year, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It. Bowers-Schebal devotes 25 hours per week to it, and pockets about 20% of her store's earnings, she says. Formality Bridal wouldn't be profitable without the decade Bowers-Schebal spent as a sales manager for insurance giant Progressive, she says — where she made "slightly" more money, but lacked a sense of fulfillment. Specifically, that job taught her how to build "strategic relationships," she says. It's the No. 1 lesson that helped her build Formality Bridal without any previous experience in the wedding industry, she adds — because convincing other bridal shops to sell their past-season gowns is more difficult than it sounds.

Using 'strategic relationships' to become profitable

Used wedding dresses represent a small but growing industry in the U.S., as more brides rebel against rising costs and paying thousands for an item of clothing they'll only wear once. But even among consignment shops, Formality Bridal is considered particularly affordable: Its priciest gowns are roughly $1,000 less than the average wedding dress in the U.S., according to The Knot. Its local market is small, too: Geneva is a town of less than 6,000 people. These facts present a profitability challenge for Bowers-Schebal, which she tackles in two ways. First: When she cold-calls dress shops with her sales pitch, she purposefully avoids other stores in her region, focusing instead on ones in other parts of the country "that would not have considered me as a competitor," she says. Her sales pitch is a little more complex than "I'll buy the dresses you can't sell." She keeps the names of most of her partners confidential, for example, and removes any tags that could identify their stores — because "bridal designers frown on unauthorized retailers having their gowns," she says.

Taking a hands-on approach